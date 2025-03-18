New Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue”

BY Ben Atkinson 14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news
Image vis @prm.cotd
The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” returns with a sleek black tongue, fire red accents, and classic details.

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” makes a bold return, bringing back a legendary look with updated details. This classic colorway, originally worn by Michael Jordan, remains a fan favorite among sneaker collectors. Known for its striking red, black, and white combination, the sneaker pays homage to Jordan's dominance on the court. With its signature design elements intact, this release offers a fresh take on an all-time classic. The Air Jordan 5 first hit the scene in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by WWII fighter jets, the shoe introduced a reflective tongue, translucent outsole, and a forward-thinking lace lock system.

The Fire Red colorway has remained one of the most sought-after releases in the Air Jordan lineup. The addition of the black tongue sets this version apart, giving it a sleek and aggressive touch. Looking at the latest images, the sneaker stays true to its roots while incorporating premium materials. The crisp white leather upper is complemented by fire red and black accents, creating a timeless aesthetic. The signature “23” branding on the side and icy outsole complete the look. This pair blends nostalgia with modern updates, making it a must-have for both longtime collectors and new sneakerheads.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "UCLA Bruins" PE Shines In Bold Blue And Gold

Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” brings back an iconic look with updated materials. The sneaker features a white leather upper, accented by fire red and black details. A black reflective tongue adds contrast, while the classic lace lock and mesh panels enhance breathability. The midsole showcases the signature shark-tooth design in red and black, sitting atop an icy blue outsole. A stitched "23" on the heel completes this timeless design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Expect more details and official images to surface as the release date approaches.

Read More: Sneakerheads Rejoice: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Launches Today​

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” Brings Back Retro Vibes 5.4K
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" Is Coming Back In 2025 596
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Returns In 2025 1.7K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" Honors Its Iconic Past 1243