New Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue”

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” makes a bold return, bringing back a legendary look with updated details. This classic colorway, originally worn by Michael Jordan, remains a fan favorite among sneaker collectors. Known for its striking red, black, and white combination, the sneaker pays homage to Jordan's dominance on the court. With its signature design elements intact, this release offers a fresh take on an all-time classic. The Air Jordan 5 first hit the scene in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by WWII fighter jets, the shoe introduced a reflective tongue, translucent outsole, and a forward-thinking lace lock system.

The Fire Red colorway has remained one of the most sought-after releases in the Air Jordan lineup. The addition of the black tongue sets this version apart, giving it a sleek and aggressive touch. Looking at the latest images, the sneaker stays true to its roots while incorporating premium materials. The crisp white leather upper is complemented by fire red and black accents, creating a timeless aesthetic. The signature “23” branding on the side and icy outsole complete the look. This pair blends nostalgia with modern updates, making it a must-have for both longtime collectors and new sneakerheads.

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” brings back an iconic look with updated materials. The sneaker features a white leather upper, accented by fire red and black details. A black reflective tongue adds contrast, while the classic lace lock and mesh panels enhance breathability. The midsole showcases the signature shark-tooth design in red and black, sitting atop an icy blue outsole. A stitched "23" on the heel completes this timeless design.