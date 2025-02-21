Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” Returns With Classic Energy

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” is making a comeback, bringing back an iconic look with a fresh feel. Originally seen on Michael Jordan’s feet in the early ‘90s, this colorway blends heritage and modern craftsmanship. The white leather upper sets a clean base, while fire red accents and a black tongue add bold contrast. One of the defining features of this pair is its black reflective tongue, a switch from the traditional silver found on past “Fire Red” releases. The Nike Air branding on the heel keeps things authentic, while the classic 23 embroidery on the lateral side pays tribute to MJ’s legacy.

Below, a red and black midsole with jagged shark teeth detailing adds an aggressive edge. The outsole combines icy translucent rubber with solid red and black elements, giving the sneaker a modern-meets-retro vibe. The visible Air unit in the heel ensures all-day comfort, making these just as wearable off the court as they were in Jordan’s playing days. As seen in the photos, the high-contrast design pops from every angle. The crisp white upper, striking red accents, and unique black tongue make this an instant standout. Whether you’re a longtime collector or new to the game, this release is one to watch.

