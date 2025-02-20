Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" Is Subtle Yet Stunning

BY Ben Atkinson 85 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air-Jordan-3-Sail-Cement-Grey-Metallic-Silver-CK9246-100
Image via @kicksdong
The reflective elephant print sets this pair apart.

Jordan Brand is adding a fresh twist to the Air Jordan 3 with the upcoming “Sail/Metallic Silver” colorway. This women's exclusive blends premium materials with a clean, sophisticated palette. The result is a sneaker that effortlessly merges heritage design with modern elegance. The upper features a soft sail-colored leather, giving it a refined and minimalist look. Metallic silver accents appear on the Jumpman branding, eyelets, and midsole for a subtle shine. The signature elephant print overlays remain, but this time with a shimmering metallic finish, adding depth and texture to the design.

These small details elevate the classic silhouette while maintaining its iconic DNA. The midsole keeps things clean with a combination of sail and metallic silver. A grey rubber outsole ensures durability and traction, making this pair as functional as it is stylish. White laces and matching sock liners complete the look, delivering a crisp, polished aesthetic. From the early in-hand images, this sneaker looks sleek and premium. The sail leather and metallic details pop under the right lighting, emphasizing the shoe's refined construction. As seen in the photos, the reflective elephant print is the real showstopper, bringing a unique twist to this legendary model.

Read More: Tom Sachs And Nike Take The Mars Yard 3.0 To New Heights

Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver”

The sneaker brings understated luxury to a classic silhouette. Soft sail leather covers the upper, while shimmering metallic silver accents highlight the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and midsole. The elephant print overlays feature a reflective finish, adding a modern edge. A clean white midsole and grey outsole round out the design. This women's exclusive blends timeless style with premium materials for an elevated everyday look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver” is going to drop on April 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Early images show a premium build with sleek metallic accents. This women's exclusive is set to be a standout for spring.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” Shines With Soft Elegance

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers "Sail" Colorway Adds Timeless Appeal To The Air Jordan 11 3.6K
Air-Jordan-11-Grand-Finale-Sail-Pearl-Grey-AR0715-110 Sneakers Jordan Brand To End The Year In Style With The "Grand Finale" 11s 5.8K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG SP “Diffused Blue” Receives A First Look 916
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG Joins A Ma Maniere On A "Diffused Blue" Colorway 632