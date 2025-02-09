Michael Jordan’s College Legacy Inspires The Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts"

Official photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" have now surfaced, fueling excitement ahead of its rumored February 2025 release. This special edition pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s deep connection with the University of North Carolina. Inspired by the practice shorts he famously wore under his Bulls uniform for good luck, this sneaker blends history with a clean, modern aesthetic. The colorway stays true to UNC’s signature hues, combining crisp white and subtle grey tones with bold Carolina blue accents. The sneaker’s white leather upper is complemented by soft grey overlays, delivering a timeless and versatile look.

Classic elephant print panels remain on the toe and heel, keeping the Air Jordan 3’s iconic DNA intact. Comfort and durability are key, as the shoe features a cushioned midsole with visible Air technology, making it perfect for both casual wear and collectors alike. With its blend of nostalgia and contemporary style, the "Lucky Shorts" Air Jordan 3 is shaping up to be a must-have release. The inspiration behind the design makes it even more meaningful, appealing to both Jordan fans and sneaker enthusiasts. As the official images circulate, anticipation continues to rise for this UNC-inspired tribute. With a potential February release, this sneaker will likely be one of the standout drops of 2025.

"Lucky Shorts" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers boast a durable gray rubber outsole, seamlessly paired with a crisp sail midsole for a balanced look. Additionally, a small Air unit under the heel ensures lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort. Moving to the upper, the design features smooth white leather, further elevated by soft light gray suede overlays that add texture and depth. Meanwhile, vibrant Carolina blue accents stand out on the sides and upper sections, creating a bold contrast that enhances the sneaker’s visual appeal.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Shorts” is going to drop on February 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released.

