A Ma Maniere Puts Its Signature Touch On The Jordan 6

BY Ben Atkinson 79 Views
A-Ma-Maniere-Air-Jordan-6-2025-Release-Date
Image via Sneaker Market RO
Suede, soft hues, and refined details.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 collaboration introduces two refined colorways: "Sail" and "Smokey Mauve." Known for its elegant takes on classic silhouettes, A Ma Maniere brings a premium touch to this release. Both pairs feature a high-end suede upper, giving the sneakers a luxurious feel. The Sail version keeps things clean and sophisticated, while the Smokey Mauve colorway leans into a muted, vintage aesthetic. Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniere continue their streak of high-quality collaborations. The Sail colorway incorporates a cream-toned upper with subtle accents of black and soft pink, delivering a timeless look.

Meanwhile, Smokey Mauve offers an earthy pink hue, complemented by deep brown and beige tones for contrast. Both pairs feature co-branded detailing on the heel, adding to the exclusivity. Comfort and performance remain at the forefront. Each sneaker comes with a visible Air unit in the midsole for cushioning. The semi-translucent outsole gives the shoe a modern touch, while premium materials ensure durability. A Ma Maniere's signature aesthetic blends seamlessly with the Jordan 6, making this a must-have release for 2025.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Sail" features buttery suede in an off-white shade, giving it an understated yet premium look. Hits of black and soft pink appear on the midsole, lace lock, and outsole, adding contrast. Meanwhile, the "Smokey Mauve" colorway delivers a unique dusty rose suede upper, paired with dark brown accents on the tongue, laces, and midsole. Both sneakers include a translucent outsole, giving them a sleek, elevated feel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 pack will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

