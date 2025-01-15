Retailer Photos Emerge Of The Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue"

Retailer photos of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” have surfaced. This release reimagines the classic Air Jordan 3 with a luxurious, modern twist. The upper features a crisp white leather base paired with soft diffused blue suede overlays. A Ma Maniere’s signature minimalist aesthetic shines through, with subtle design details elevating the silhouette’s elegance. The diffused blue suede on the toe and heel contrasts beautifully against the clean white leather, adding depth and texture.

The collaboration’s premium feel is further emphasized by A Ma Maniere branding on the tongues, enhancing the sneaker's upscale appeal. The iconic elephant print remains on the mudguard, honoring the heritage of the Jordan 3 while blending seamlessly with the modern updates. Translucent blue accents on the midsole add a contemporary edge. Also, the clean white rubber sole ties the design together with a timeless finish. Inside the heel tab, newly revealed details bring an exclusive touch, solidifying the sneaker’s collectible status. Overall, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” is already generating buzz as a standout release for 2025.

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 3 OG

Image via GOAT

The sneakers sit atop a sturdy dark rubber sole combined with a sail midsole, offering a sleek and balanced base. Also, the uppers are constructed from white leather, delivering a clean look. Further, soft suede overlays in a blue wrap around the toebox and heels. Delicate diffused blue accents subtly enhance the sneaker’s character, highlighting areas around the laces and amplifying the branding on the tongues and heels. Finally, the left heel tab carries the poignant message, “All We Have is Each Other,” while the right heel tab reads, “You Need to Get Comfortable Walking Alone."

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere “Diffused Blue” is going to drop on March 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT