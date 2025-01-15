DJ Khaled Gives First Look At Travis Scott x Nike Cactus Jack Golf Collection

Travis Scott is taking his creative flair to the golf course. DJ Khaled, known for his larger-than-life personality, gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Cactus Jack Golf Collection. The preview happened during Reggie Jackson’s Celebrity Golf Classic, where the collection was debuted in style. This marks Scott’s venture into golf-wear, and it’s already making waves. Fans are eager to see how Scott’s signature aesthetic translates into the world of golf. The collaboration promises to bridge the gap between high fashion and athletic performance.

The collection appears to include a variety of golf-ready apparel and footwear. Highlights from the sneak peek include polo shirts, pants, and caps in Travis Scott’s signature earthy tones. A standout piece is the “Dark Mocha” polo, which features the Cactus Jack logo paired with Nike’s iconic Swoosh. Scott’s ability to blend functionality with his unique aesthetic shines through in every detail. Fans also spotted a black Cactus Jack t-shirt and shorts combo, further hinting at the versatility of this collection.

Nike x Cactus Jack

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Travis Scott collaboration without footwear. Travis was seen wearing an Air Jordan 1 Low OG in a golf edition. The shoe features a dark mocha, a suede design that maintains the sleek and stylish look fans expect from his past releases. This golf-ready version of the AJ1 blends performance with Scott’s signature streetwear vibe, making it perfect for both the course and casual settings.