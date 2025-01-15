Nike Sabrina 2 "Doernbecher" Official Photos

This pair was designed by Sophia Jenkins, an osteosarcoma survivor.

Nike is celebrating creativity and resilience with the release of the Sabrina 2 “Doernbecher” colorway. Designed by 9-year-old osteosarcoma survivor Sophia Jenkins, this sneaker bursts with vibrant energy. Sophia’s cheerful spirit is evident in the shoe’s bold pink and purple color palette. Playful details, like smiley faces, flowers, and hearts, add a touch of whimsy to the design. The sneaker’s fuzzy sock liner nods to Sophia’s favorite cozy blanket, while a quirky pickle graphic on the vamp honors her beloved toy. These personal touches make the shoe feel uniquely hers. Additionally, the design includes a friendship bracelet kit, inspired by Sophia’s admiration for Taylor Swift and her love for spreading joy.

Every element reflects her vibrant personality. Performance-wise, the Nike Sabrina 2 delivers on comfort and style. Its lightweight construction ensures agility, while the bold design turns heads on and off the court. This collaboration highlights the power of individuality and the impact of the Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Dropping this month, the Sabrina 2 “Doernbecher” is more than a sneaker—it's a story of courage and creativity. Fans can’t wait to snag a pair while supporting an important cause. With its inspiring backstory, this release is sure to resonate with sneaker enthusiasts everywhere.

"Doernbecher" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The Doernbecher edition of the Nike Sabrina 2 features a light rubber sole paired with a pastel midsole equipped with Nike React technology for top-tier comfort. The uppers combine vibrant pink and purple mesh, accented by playful overlays and intricate details. A shimmering orange Nike Swoosh stands out on one side, while hearts, flowers, and smiley faces add charm to the design. Additionally, Sophia Jenkins’ personal touch shines through with her name and artwork displayed on the heel, making the pair truly one of a kind.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike