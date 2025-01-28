Sabrina Ionescu Brings Fresh Energy With The Nike Sabrina 2 "Pink Foam"

The Nike Sabrina 2 is back in a fresh "Pink Foam" colorway. This latest edition of Sabrina Ionescu’s signature sneaker drops in just a few days. The design blends soft pink and white tones, creating a sleek yet eye-catching look. A black Swoosh adds contrast, making the details stand out. Sabrina Ionescu continues to make history in the WNBA. Last year, she faced off against Stephen Curry in a thrilling three-point challenge at the NBA All-Star Game. Now, there’s talk of a rematch. If it happens, she could become the first woman to officially compete in the event. Her influence on basketball keeps growing, just like her signature sneaker line.

Flywire technology ensures stability and support, while the lightweight materials keep things comfortable. Whether for serious hoopers or casual wearers, this sneaker delivers on both style and function. The breathable upper and cushioned sole make it ideal for long hours on the court. Excitement is high for this release. With Ionescu’s star power rising and this fresh new colorway, the demand for the "Pink Foam" Sabrina 2 is expected to be strong. Sneaker fans and basketball lovers alike are eager to grab a pair. Don’t miss out when they officially hit shelves in the next few days.

"Pink Foam" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a light pink rubber sole paired with a matching midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from pink mesh, highlighted by more overlays and details in slightly different shades. The sides display a contrasting black Nike Swoosh, adding some depth to the otherwise all-pink look. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased in black on the tongue.