The Nike Sabrina 2 “Court Vision” Officially Releasing Tomorrow

In 24 hours, this pair goes live.

The Nike Sabrina 2, Sabrina Ionescu's second signature sneaker, is set to make waves with its new "Court Vision" colorway. This edition features a sleek black base, complemented by striking purple overlays. The combination of black and purple creates a bold and dynamic look, perfect for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Designed with performance in mind, the Nike Sabrina 2 offers exceptional comfort and support. The upper is crafted from lightweight, breathable materials, ensuring your feet stay cool during intense games.

The "Court Vision" colorway not only looks stylish but also embodies the essence of Sabrina Ionescu's game. Known for her versatility and determination, Ionescu's influence is evident in every aspect of the sneaker's design. The black base symbolizes strength and resilience, while the purple overlays add a touch of flair and sophistication. Nike has incorporated advanced technology into the Sabrina 2 to ensure it meets the demands of elite athletes. The shoe features a durable outsole with excellent traction, allowing for quick cuts and fast movements.

"Court Vision" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole paired with a light purple midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from black mesh, highlighted by purple overlays and details. One side displays a white Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a white vertical Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased on the tongue, and her signature adorns the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Court Vision” will be released tomorrow, June 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike