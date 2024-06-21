Nike KD 17 “USA” Gets Official Images And Release Date

Support the US Olympic team in these KD's.

Kevin Durant, a key player for Team USA, will be sporting this patriotic design. The pair features a red, white, and blue color scheme, with white being the dominant shade. This sleek and stylish look is perfect for both on-court performance and off-court style. The upper is primarily white, providing a clean canvas for the bold red and blue accents. The red Swoosh logo and blue overlays add a vibrant touch, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The midsole is also white, ensuring a cohesive and polished appearance.

Durant's influence is evident in the shoe's design, emphasizing both performance and style. The Nike KD 17 "USA" showcases the latest in Nike's innovation, ensuring that athletes can perform at their best. With its patriotic theme, this colorway is a perfect tribute to Team USA as they compete on the world stage. The Nike KD 17 "USA" is highly anticipated by both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. Its release is expected to coincide with the Olympic Games, making it a must-have for fans of Kevin Durant and Team USA. This pair not only represents national pride but also stands out with its sleek design and superior performance features.

"USA" Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a navy blue rubber sole and white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with red and blue accents that streak the sides. A white Swoosh on the side and perforations add finishing touches.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike KD 17 "USA" will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike