Dwyane Wade To Make Broadcast Debut During Paris Olympics As Analyst For Team USA Basketball 

Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will once more take center stage in his latest role as a game commentator for NBC Sports during the men's basketball games played by Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer. Wade will work with Noah Eagle, who will make his NBC Olympics debut in Paris and call the plays for the men's and women's basketball teams for Team USA. Kerith Burke and Zora Stephenson will cover the sidelines, while LaChina Robinson, who will work her third Olympic assignment for NBC Sports, will serve as the game analyst for the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team.

"I'm thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA Men's Basketball games," Wade said in a statement. "The Olympics are the world's greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world's largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold."

Dwyane Wade To Call Games For Team USA

Dwyane Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion stated that his latest job is simply seizing the chance to try something new on TV. "It is a challenge for me," Wade told USA TODAY Sports. "I am in a space where I am always in these certain challenges. You want to make sure that any door you want to walk through, if you put the work in, it will open for you." Wade earned a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics while he was a member of the "Redeem Team" and worked as an NBA studio commentator for TNT from 2019 to 22.

Wade claims his familiarity with the game makes him more than capable of handling the role despite the fact he has never functioned in this capacity as a game commentator. He will not, however, criticize Team USA if they perform poorly in the Olympic competition. "Yeah, I won't do that," Wade says. "I think we have to discuss what we see. I am not really into calling players out, but to really give the audience an opportunity to understand what's going on in the game." Overall, D-Wade calling games for Team USA is something hoops fans can get behind.

