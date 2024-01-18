Mase & Cam'ron Find Dwyane Wade's Painted Nails Hilarious

Ma$e and Cam'ron continued their crusade to uphold the gender binary . The pair laughed at Dwyane Wade's painted nails so hard that they cried. Wade had painted his nails in the Heat's signature colors as he attended a Hall of Fame ceremony and statue unveiling in Miami. However, this mundane act was enough to reduce the pair of 40-somethings to fits of tearful laughter. Ignoring Treasure Wilson's reasoning that plenty of male celebrities now paint their nails, the rap duo went as far as to nonsensically compare Wade's actions to "Michael Jordan modeling lingerie".

However, there is just a little bit of hypocrisy going on from the pair. After all, Cam'ron himself has previously gotten very upset when people have implied he is "gay" because he famously wears pink. “You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink’? Bring your mother around, n-gga. See if she gives a f-ck, n-gga. See if your mom gives a whole f-ck, n-gga. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f-ck her in the pink mink,” Cam'ron said on a July 2023 episode of It Is What It Is.

Meanwhile, Ebonie K. Williams recently argued that Cam'ron is "jealous" of the sexual freedom younger Black men get to enjoy. "Jealous of a sense of gender choice and sexual liberation that the Black men of my generation were denied/didn’t have access to," Wiliams wrote on social media. Furthermore, Williams was responding to a comment musing on why Cam'ron and other men of his generation are "obsessed" with how younger men choose to live. The conversation had been sparked by Cam'ron and Ma$e mocking Odell Beckham Jr's "feminine tendencies".

Queerness and perceived "feminine" behavior is a common topic for Cam'ron, especially when it comes to OBJ. In August 2023, Cam'ron used a video of the wide receiver seemingly appreciating his teammate's butts during a segement about Dwight Howard. Killa used the video to argue that queer athletes should be segregated from their straight teammates in locker room scenarios. However, the rapper then claimed that he is not homophobic because he's "got gay relatives".

