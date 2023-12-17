Cam'Ron And Nia Long Link Up At Rich Paul's Birthday After Actress Declares Herself "Outside"

Cam'ron finally had the opportunity to link up with his long-time crush Nia Long as they both attended the birthday party of Rich Paul. "He want the scoop, she want the tea. I can not talk, we keeping it street! @iamnialong aka Ni-Amore," Cam'ron gushed on Instagram. Long kept her own caption a little more casual, simply saying "Nice meeting you @mr_camron. Happy Birthday @richpaul". All this came after Long, who has kept away from the spotlight following the Ime Udoka drama, declared herself "outside" with a pre-party selfie.

Of course, Cam'ron has had a very public crush on Long for a good while. Earlier this month, Cam'ron revealed that after her split with Udoka, he had sent Long a lengthy DM. However, in revealing this, Cam'ron also noted that Long had left him on delivered and had not read the message.

Read More: Cam'ron Trolls Skip Bayless As Complex Ranks Him And Mase Higher On Sports Personalities List

Cam'ron Gets Massage From Joe Smith's Wife

However, Cam'ron has been playing up his bad-boy persona this year. Kisha Chavis, the wife of ex-NBA player Joe Smith, returned to It Is What It Is at the request of Ma$e to provide his co-host, Cam'ron, a massage live on the show. The move is a throwback to a moment the week before when Chavis revealed during an interview on Check That Stat that one of her non-OnlyFans side hustles was running a massage business. Cam'ron hyper-fixated on this detail, asking Chavis if she would perform a massage on him.

Additionally, the move comes just a few days after Smith himself spoke out about Cam'ron's conduct towards his wife. "It bothers me a lot. I did not just see that but the messages I got from people who actually went to her OnlyFans page. They sent it on Instagram [and] Facebook, talking about how my wife looks and what kind of pictures my wife got," Smith told DJ Vlad as part of their ongoing interview about the subject.

Read More: Cam’ron Tells Hilarious Sukihana Story About Hearing “Eating” For The First Time

Nia Long Back "Outside"

[via][via]