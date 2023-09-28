Snoop Dogg Voices Support For Nia Long Amid Celtics Call Out

Many famous faces have voiced their support for Nia Long as she publicly took aim at the Boston Celtics for the way the team handled her ex-fiance's infidelity. Among those household names was Snoop Dogg. “Accountability to my sis and nefews. Retribution is in order. I stands with u @iamnialong I. got ya bac," Snoop wrote in the comments of Long's Instagram post.

Long made headlines earlier this week when she openly named her husband's mistress and blasted the team he formerly coached. According to Long, no one from the Celtics reached out to her after news broke that they were investigating her husband for an "inappropriate relationship" with a Celtics employee. “If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing," Long wrote. The Celtics suspended and eventually fired her ex-fiance Ime Udoka early in the 2022-23 season. Udoka was subsequently during the offseason by the Houston Rockets.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Stops By Conor McGregor’s Dublin Pub

Snoop Wants To Do Children's TV

However, supporting Nia Long isn't the only thing that Snoop has been up to recently. Elsewhere, Snoop has expressed his desire to work in children's television. “I actually really, really, really, really, really want to do a kid show. I can see it, you know, where it’s like they come to me for advice, for information, for fun, for wisdom, for knowledge. That’s something that I haven’t done and I feel like I’m setting up with the things I do in real life. The kids are our future so you know if I do things for the kids when I’m going to lay still gonna be here pushing the line," he told Distractify.

Previously, Snoop co-created the 2022 animated series Doggyland on YouTube. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it. I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters.” However, it now appears that he is looking to bring his programming to a wider audience through the media of television.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Chris Stapleton Cover “In The Air Tonight” As Monday Night Football Theme

[via]