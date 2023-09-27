Snoop Dogg Stops By Conor McGregor’s Dublin Pub

Snoop Dogg paid a visit to the Black Forge Inn, the pub owned by Conor McGregor, during his recent trip to Ireland. Snoop linked up with McGregor and his mom the day before he performed in the Irish capital. “Snoop with my mom, happy as hell. Welcome to @theblackforgeinn, Snoop! Good luck with the sold out show tomorrow night!" McGregor wrote on Instagram. The accompanying pictures showed Snoop meeting fans, enjoying a steak and chips, and posing with McGregor's UFC belt. Snoop also shared a photo of him posing with McGregor.

The trip was less eventful than Snoop's last international outing. A few weeks ago, Snoop inadvertently recognized Armenian sovereignty over the disputed state of Artsakh. “My beloved Armenian people. I am thinking of you and sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and around the wor[l]d. I’m bringing love and peace and wishing everyone strength. Im coming, September 23rd!!!!!!” Snoop wrote on Instagram. Artsakh is claimed by both Armenia and Azerbaijan and the current site of a major international incident.

Snoop Praises Barbie

Back in the US, Snoop recently gave a glowing review for Barbie, the smash-hit comedy blockbuster. “Just got back from seeing Barbie. That shit was funny as a muthafucka. Me and my wife was in there laughing like a muthafucka. And you do know that!" Snoop said on his Instagram earlier this month.

Barbie has been an absolute smash hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 at over $1.4 billion. It has also become the highest-grossing film by a solo female director, Warner Bro's highest-grossing release, and the 14th highest-grossing film in history. Furthermore, it is also now the highest-grossing live-action comedy of all time. It surpassed Home Alone for the domestic US title and The Hangover Part II for the global title. The film only really struggled in markets like South Korea and Japan. This was due to factors such as the film's feminist message, the lack of Barbie's cultural presence, and backlash to the Barbieheimer trend.

