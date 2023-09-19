Snoop Dogg Reveals How Much He Really Smokes In A Day

It's no secret that Snoop Dogg is one of the biggest weed advocates in the entertainment industry. In fact, although some have tried, not many can out-smoke him. Snoop has even admitted that Willie Nelson is the only person to ever out-smoke him. Given how much the rapper smokes, and talks about weed in his music and lifestyle, it's fair to assume that he smokes a lot. However, in a recent video he shared on his Instagram account, Snoop decided to provide a bit more insight as to just how much he smokes in a day exactly. And it might be less than you think!

In the video, Snoop is in his hotel room watching some Monday night football when he pans to a window sill of 11 blunts total lined up. "Show you what I been doing today, all in a day's work," he says. "Oh, wow. That's some good work, Dog. What kinda pack was it?" Snoop then showcases a pack of Death Row Premium cannabis that he used to pack the blunts. The presence of just 11 blunts on the windowsill contradicts previous theories that he smokes over 150 blunts daily. This statement was made by one of his professional blunt rollers during an interview.

Snoop Smokes A Lot, But Not As Much As You'd Think

In previous years, Snoop famously went viral for putting out a position to hire a personal blunt roller. In a 2019 interview, Snoop disclosed that the person responsible for rolling blunts makes an annual income ranging from $40,000 to $50,000. The girl who got the job, Ranagade PerRana, said she had to compete in a roll-off with others who wanted to land the competitive position.

During one interview that PerRana did, she talked about her position and how much weed she has to roll. She claimed that Snoop consumed upwards of 150 blunts per day. However, Snoop quickly shut down that rumor. Following this, Snoop Dogg definitively squashed any lingering speculation regarding his daily cannabis intake. Responding to her remarks, the rapper stated, "That b***h is conning u man." He proceeded to show audiences a video of the roaches he smoked that day, and it appeared to be roughly 10. "F**k I’ma smoke all that weed in one day," he said in the video. "What am I, a f***in’ machine? B***h, this is the roaches. See, roaches.”

