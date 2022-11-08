Snoop Dogg put an end to any and all speculation surrounding his daily cannabis consumption. The legendary Long Beach native recently refuted his personal roller‘s claims that he consumes upwards of 150 blunts per day. In response to her comments, the rapper replied, “That bitch is conning u man.”

In addition to his original statement, the rapper provided a more in-depth response. He shared a video on Instagram including the roaches of the blunts he smoked that day.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“Bitch said I smoke 450,000 — bitch, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” he said, revealing roughly 10 blunts on the table. Fuck I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a fuckin’ machine? Bitch, this is the roaches. See, roaches.”

The claims were initially made by the rapper’s personal roller, Ranagade PerRana. Last week, she sat down with The Kyle and Jackie O Show where she provided some insight into her job, like the number of joints she rolled since getting hired in 2016.

“I calculate it at over 450,000,” she said. “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints.”

PerRana explained during an interview with The Review that she got the job after competing in a roll-off with other people who wanted to land the job.

“I had a roll-off with a sound engineer that works with Snoop, that I guess Snoop kind of recommended, and then a Venezuelan cigar roller who rolls big boy stogies at parties,” she said. The validation from Snoop turned her into the “blunt roller to the stars.”

In a 2019 interview, Snoop revealed that the blunt roller earns anywhere between $40,000 to $50,000 per year.

“That’s somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Free weed, muthafucking all paid expenses. Everything free I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some,” he said.

However, the salary increased with inflation, as Snoop pointed out on social media over the summer.

