Cannabis
- MusicMeek Mill Also Says He Will "Completely Stop Smoking," Joining Snoop DoggMeek says the "new weed" contains too many chemicals.By Tallie Spencer
- LifeBlueface's Son Appears In Cannabis Ad While Rapper Chases Him Around The House: WatchBlue's unconventional parenting tactics are continuing to be called into question.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reveals How Much He Really Smokes In A DayHe doesn't smoke as much as you'd think.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureDiddy's Plan To Launch Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company Falls ThroughDiddy's plan to launch the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world has fallen through.By Cole Blake
- SportsGervonta Davis Receives Massive Gift From Cannabis PartnerGervonta Davis receives high priced gift after recent victory. By Tyler Reed
- CrimeJay-Z's Cannabis Company Accused Of Weed Smuggling In New Lawsuit: ReportMonogram's parent company faces accusations of illegally shipping cannabis from California to New York for an event with Jay-Z. By Aron A.
- SongsWiz Khalifa Drops New Single “Mercury Retrograde”Wiz Khalifa has new music to get stoned to with his latest release, "Mercury Retrograde." By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Refutes Roller's Claim That He Smokes 150 Blunts A Day"What am I? A f*ckin' machine?" Snoop said in response to his roller claiming that he smokes 150 blunts a day. By Aron A.
- SportsMike Tyson & Ric Flair Smoke A Blunt Together: WatchMike Tyson and Ric Flair were recently at a Cannabis conference together.By Alexander Cole
- GramTwitter Thinks Mike Tyson Was "Zooted" On Shrooms At A Tennis MatchAfter admitting that he takes psychedelics everyday, fans think the heavyweight champ was on a while watching a recent tennis match. By hnhh
- SportsBrittney Griner's Defense Team Argues Cannabis Was Prescribed As PainkillerBrittney Griner's defense team has argued that her cannabis use was medicinal.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRedman Says He Wants The National Cannabis Party To Challenge Republicans & DemocratsRedman discusses the National Cannabis Party.By Cole Blake
- Life500 Pounds Of Weed Spilt On Missouri Highway On 4/20 During 3-Car CrashMissouri troopers won't be forgetting this year's 4/20 anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsMike Tyson Chops It Up With Rick Ross & Ric Flair After Airplane IncidentMike Tyson was at a cannabis conference in Miami on Thursday.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsThe House Passes The MORE Act Bill; Will Head To The SenateThe U.S House of Representatives has passed the MORE Act to end the federal prosecution of marjiuana. The bill will now head to the Senate. By Brianna Lawson
- AnticsSnoop Dogg Caught Smoking A Blunt Right Before Halftime ShowSnoop Dogg managed to get a few tokes in right before the Super Bowl halftime show. By Aron A.
- AnticsStyles P Says He'll Out Smoke Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y & MoreSnoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Berner, and more react to Styles P's proposal for the Smoker's Olympics. By Aron A.
- LifeMassachusetts Cannabis Company Makes World's Largest Weed BrownieThe brownie measures 3' x 3' and weighs 850 pounds. By Taylor McCloud