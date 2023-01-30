Wiz Khalifa has new music to smoke to with his new single, “Mercury Retrograde.”

If you’ve been looking for some “old Wiz,” then his new single is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Wiz Khalifa dishes out a laidback, spacey record that puts together his smooth flow and fly bars. At the same time, Wiz pushes back against the notion that you can’t smoke and be successful.

Wiz Khalifa at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored with the first Sports Entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Throughout the record, Wiz showcases that he understands his role as an elder statesman in the game. It’s apparent in how he drops jewels and addresses for the next generation to soak in. Though it’s unclear what project this might land on, it’s a promising sign of what Wiz has in store.

The new song arrives shortly after Wiz pointed out how hip-hop hardly creates music for smoking these days. ”They really don’t be making music to get stoned to anymore that’s crazy,” he tweeted. Evidently, “Mercury Retrograde” fills in that void.

They really don’t be making music to get stoned to anymore that’s crazy — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 27, 2023

Wiz delivered a spree of new singles since the beginning of the year. “Mercury Retrograde” comes after Wiz dropped off “#NeverDrinkingAgain” and “Love To Smoke.” Last year, the rapper released his latest studio album, Multiverse.

Hopefully, we hope Wiz drops off another project this year, especially after his latest singles.

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s “Mercury Retrograde” below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Smokin presidential like Condoleeza

I’m the type to need the pay, not the type to need ya

And when my gang walk in, they all know the procedure

Don’t really like to crowd, by myself, blowin’ smoke hella peaceful