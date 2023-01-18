Wiz Khalifa drops another anthem for the stoners with “I Love To Smoke.”

The Taylor Gang honcho blessed fans with a new video to the single on Wednesday. The groovy record samples Rene & Angela’s “I Love You More” but Wiz uses the interpolation as a moment to profess his love for his favorite plant. Throughout the song, Wiz describes his undeniable love for smoking weed. Despite the stigma surrounding cannabis, Wiz Khalifa reflects on the success he’s experienced as a result of his habits.

“Who would of thought smokin’ weed in a basement/ Now I’m making 500 million,” he raps on the song. Between running a successful label, a fruitful music career of his own, and his numerous ventures in the cannabis industry, it’s safe to say that Wiz has defied stereotypes surrounding smokers.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Wiz Khalifa arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The new single comes on the cusp of a series of rants where Wiz bashed stereotypes that weed makes people lazy.

“If you smoked weed for the majority of your life and you just stopped smoking weed, don’t try to convince everybody that your life has changed so much just ‘cause you quit smoking weed, dog,” Wiz began. “That shit – it don’t happen that fast. Tap in about 15 years when the effects really kick in.”

Prior to the release of “I Love To Smoke,” Wiz Khalifa shared the single, “#NeverDrinkingAgain.”

Quotable Lyrics

And you probably say you sober so you gotta clear mind

Well, I got a clear mind too

I know n***as who don’t smoke that swear they livin’ good

But they don’t even work out as much as I do

I know bitches who talk shit on weed but let a n***a lean

And do all other dumb shit

I’m a n***a that do what he wants and say what he like

But hey, that’s what it comes with