Before the year ends, Wiz Khalifa has one last treat for his fans. Over the past few weeks, the Taylor Gang artist has been teasing a new single on social media. On Friday (December 30), it finally landed on DSPs. Aptly titled “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” the song finds the rapper reflecting on a wild night of partying after promising he was retiring from booze.

“How did I slip up? / When I said I wasn’t drinking again,” he asks as the track begins.

Later on, Khalifa rhymes, “It was just me, two women / We was in my backyard swimming / Smoking weed, rockstar living / They was drinking out the bottle, I was chilling.”

For the most part, “#NeverDrinkingAgain” finds him singing more than rapping – something that’s become a sort of trend on his recent releases.

Other titles to debut from Khalifa lately include the remix of Fetty Wap’s “Sweet Yamz,” as well as his work with Kid Ink on “Big Burna.” Additionally, he dropped off his Multiverse album, and the deluxe cut, during the warmer summer months.

Elsewhere in the news, the “Black and Yellow” made it known earlier this month that he’s down to face off against Lil Wayne in a Verzuz.

While chatting with Superstar Jay, Wiz shared, “Wayne. I think that would be fun, ’cause Wayne’s a really dope performer. So it’s like, me and him going back and forth performing bangers, that sh*t [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a ‘Verzuz.'”

Stream Wiz Khalifa’s “#NeverDrinkingAgain” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know your thoughts on the new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

It be like two shots then I’m loaded

Then them two shots turn to 40

Then I wake up in the morning

Like

How did I slip up?

When I said I wasn’t drinking again

[Via]