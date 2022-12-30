Wiz Khalifa Says He’s “#NeverDrinkingAgain” On His New Single
The Taylor Gang artist has been teasing the track on social media for some time now.
Before the year ends, Wiz Khalifa has one last treat for his fans. Over the past few weeks, the Taylor Gang artist has been teasing a new single on social media. On Friday (December 30), it finally landed on DSPs. Aptly titled “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” the song finds the rapper reflecting on a wild night of partying after promising he was retiring from booze.
“How did I slip up? / When I said I wasn’t drinking again,” he asks as the track begins.
Later on, Khalifa rhymes, “It was just me, two women / We was in my backyard swimming / Smoking weed, rockstar living / They was drinking out the bottle, I was chilling.”
For the most part, “#NeverDrinkingAgain” finds him singing more than rapping – something that’s become a sort of trend on his recent releases.
Other titles to debut from Khalifa lately include the remix of Fetty Wap’s “Sweet Yamz,” as well as his work with Kid Ink on “Big Burna.” Additionally, he dropped off his Multiverse album, and the deluxe cut, during the warmer summer months.
Elsewhere in the news, the “Black and Yellow” made it known earlier this month that he’s down to face off against Lil Wayne in a Verzuz.
While chatting with Superstar Jay, Wiz shared, “Wayne. I think that would be fun, ’cause Wayne’s a really dope performer. So it’s like, me and him going back and forth performing bangers, that sh*t [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a ‘Verzuz.'”
Stream Wiz Khalifa's "#NeverDrinkingAgain" on Spotify or Apple Music below.
Quotable Lyrics:
It be like two shots then I’m loaded
Then them two shots turn to 40
Then I wake up in the morning
Like
How did I slip up?
When I said I wasn’t drinking again
