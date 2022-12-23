Wiz Khalifa has been a staple in the hip-hop game for over a decade now.

At this point, he’s stacked up quite the impressive discography sprawling across countless mixtapes, albums and collab projects.

Wiz Khalifa performs onstage during “Vinyl Verse Summer” tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Superstar Jay, he discloses who he would want to face in a Verzuz battle. “Wayne. I think that would be fun, ’cause Wayne’s a really dope performer. So it’s like, me and him going back and forth performing bangers, that sh*t [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz,” he quickly replied to the question.

Wiz Khalifa says he wants to go against Lil Wayne in a Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ETmUiENvCS — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) December 23, 2022

Both artists certainly have their own fair share of hits throughout their decorated discographies. Both Wiz and Weezy have yet to participate in a Verzuz battle as the main performer, so maybe this could become a reality.

The duo did, however, both make appearances in the legendary face-off between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony last year.

Earlier this year, the Pittsburgh native dropped off his seventh studio album, Multiverse. With features from Girl Talk and THEY., the 17-track project continues Wiz’s legacy as one of the game’s most consistent rappers.

In fact, this was his third full-length release of 2022. He started the year off by dropping another collab album with Juicy J, Stoner’s Night in February.

His second album of the year arrived just two months later in the form of a collab album with Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk, Full Court Press.

Earlier this month, he appeared on the official remix of Fetty Wap’s new hit, “Sweet Yamz.” Obviously, the 35-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

Who do you think would win if this battle were to actually go down?

