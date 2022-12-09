Fetty Wap and his legendary run in 2015 will always be remembered by Hip-Hop fans. Throughout the last few years, Fetty has been searching for that lightning-in-a-bottle type single that would bring him back to the forefront of music conversation. Apparently, he has found that with the track “Sweet Yamz.”

Overall, this is an incredibly addictive track that just so happens to be an interpolation of Masego and Devin Morisson’s track called “Yamz.” Upon releasing his version, Fetty went viral on numerous platforms. However, the only platform that truly matters now is TikTok. “Sweet Yamz” has become a massive TikTok sound, and as a result, Fetty Wap is getting his flowers.

Fetty Wap and DreamDoll attend Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center on November 21, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fetty Wap Drops “Sweet Yamz” Remix

With “Sweet Yamz” becoming a massive moment, Fetty has subsequently decided to drop a remix. This remix features none other than Wiz Khalifa, and there’s no doubt that he understood the vibe of the track. While the first half of the track still features Fetty, the second half sees Wiz drop a verse.

Instead of delivering his usual rap sound, Wiz decides to turn up the autotune and croon a little bit. He matches Fetty Wap’s vibe nicely, and overall, it makes for a dope remix that fans will certainly enjoy. Honestly, it’s just nice to see Fetty Wap finally getting some shine again.

As always, you can stream the new track, below. Additionally, head down to the comments section and sound off on what you think of the remix. From there, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m up early for them yams

By my lonely, need no friends

Keep it goin’, never end, baby (Yeah, yeah)

Press to start it, stack again

Do that all the time (Time)

[Via]