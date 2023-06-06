Industry
- MusicKid Cudi Details The Origin Of Lupe Fiasco Beef: "I Sensed Something In The Universe"Cudi did not want to get off the wrong foot, but Lupe still dislikes him to this day. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsRod Wave Reveals That Ex Obsessed With NBA YoungBoy Led Him To Chase Music CareerNow, these two are close friends. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSaucy Santana RCA Records Rumors Go Without Answers As He Previews New Music: WatchEven if Santana and his label have parted ways, he's not letting that stop him from feeding fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJa Rule's New Label Deal "Worth $100 Million," He Alleges While Telling "Haters" To "SMD"Ja had plenty of passionate messages to get off his chest about critics on Twitter today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Visuals "Copy" Hajime Sorayama's Artwork, He SuggestsSorayama collaborated with The Weeknd on his recent tour, and is now making it known he wishes Bey would've approached him with a similar opportunity.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Yachty Dragged For His Take On Current State Of Hip-Hop, Fans Believe He Played A Part In Its Regression"Is someone gonna tell Lil Yachty that he contributed to a lot of the wack s*** in hip-hop?" on person said online. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSZA Keeps It Real On How She Feels When Her Music Is Leaked: "'F*** You Now I'm Not Releasing It'" SZA shares a similar feeling that a lot of artists have. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Explains Why He Is Resonating With Fans, Bashes Cash-Grabbing ArtistsWith how far Metro has come, these comments seem valid. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Is Attempting To Buy Out Lil Durk's Label Contract: DetailsThere have been no statements from either side just yet about getting this done. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRod Wave Denies Stealing Boosie Badazz Sample: "Find You A Hobby F**k Ni**a"Boosie's bitter attitude about Rod repurposing his lyrics has several MCs weighing in.By Hayley Hynes
- IndustryLizzo Harassment Lawsuit Update: Accusers Fighting Attempted Dismissal In CourtMany of Lizzo's current employees are sticking behind her, but Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are standing firmly behind their allegations.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChrisean Rock's Blueface Diss Song Not Making Her Any Money, She Explains Why Before Parking Lot ConcertRock is blaming her ignorance on the ways of the industry for her latest L.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPaul Costict Dead At 57, B-Rock & The Bizz Member Mourned By Loved OnesThe cause of Costict's death currently remains unclear.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDame Dash "Broke" But "Proud," Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Says He's Been "Losing Money For Years"Dame's interview with "The CEO Show" is out now and full of gems, such as calling DJ Vlad a culture vulture.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's New Album Distribution Might Become Rick Ross' Responsibility"Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand," Rozay recently reflected.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGillie Da Kid Reacts To Birdman's Clubhouse Comments: "I'm Bigger Than That Ni**a Right Now"We can hardly keep up with all the drama unfolding in the world of hip-hop lately.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureScooter Braun: Sources Say Music Exec Is "Imploding," Unsavoury Revelations Expected To Come"It's a different world since the pandemic. You just can't be an asshole like that anymore," an insider dished to "Variety" today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Scooter Braun Management Deal Will Continue, Sources ConfirmGossip blogs began reporting early this morning that the long-time affiliates haven't spoken in months, though "Entertainment Tonight" is calling cap.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureREASON Says Heated Moosa Interview Wasn't A "Rollout Move" For New AlbumThe TDE underdog is dropping his "PORCHES" project on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChrisean Rock Melts Down On "Crazy In Love," Says She Doesn't Want To Be Famous Anymore: WatchAnother episode of Zeus' controversial reality series arrives on Sunday. Will you be tuning in?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIce Spice Continues To Dominate The Billboard Hot 100Ice Spice is at the peak of her powers.By Jake Lyda
- TechTwitter Facing $250M Copyright Infringement Lawsuit From National Music PublishersUniversal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing, and BMG Rights Management are among those taking legal action against Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDiddy Trends On Twitter As People Reflect On His Past Troubling Behaviour"'Surving Diddy' is going to be fire," one user wrote.By Hayley Hynes