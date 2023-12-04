Lil Yachty Dragged For His Take On Current State Of Hip-Hop, Fans Believe He Played A Part In Its Regression

Lil Yachty seems to be a chill guy from the outside looking in. But, he is not afraid to share his opinions on things. Not too long ago, the Georgia artist ripped the current state of hip-hop for lacking originality and risk-taking. People who are fans of the genre were massively upset at him for that take. About a week ago, Yachty took the time to clarify his statements. On his fast-growing podcast A Safe Place, he explained that the majority of his opinion stemmed from the behind-scenes aspect. He revealed that labels have been cutting funding for rap artists.

That might have something to do with the fact that genres like country and Latin have been more popular. However, Yachty still feels that too many are playing it safe and making quick and effortless material. He doubled down on his stance at Rolling Stone's first-ever live Musicians on Musicians chat. The Let's Start Here. creator spoke at the Brooklyn event with fellow collaborator, Tierra Whack.

Lil Yachty Gets Burned Online

The femcee feels that hip-hop is as free as it has ever been. But, Lil Boat still disagrees with that sentiment. Because of this, fans are in a raging frenzy on social media, according to AllHipHop. One person says, Why are we asking Yachty to speak about the state of rap?" Another puts some blame on him for contributing to the downfall in the quality of the music. "Is someone gonna tell Lil Yachty that he contributed to a lot of the wack s*** in hip-hop?" At the end of the day, it is an opinion, but both sides have valid points.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Yachty's comments and also the fans' responses to what he believes about hip-hop? Is he accurate about where the state of the genre is in, or is it hard to take him seriously? Will it have a bounce-back year in 2024, or will it continue to decline?

