alternative rap
- SongsYelawolf, Presley Vaughn, Tony Martinez, & JT Loux Unite For A Touching Track "Wolf Moon"The Alabama vet is always blurring the lines. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Pharcyde: Where Are They Now?The Pharcyde continue to perform as a unit.By Demi Phillips
- SongsSematary Rocks Out On New Single "Wendigo": StreamThe Haunted Mound leader's switching out the distorted trap drums for a grungy and bizarrely woozy track... that's still crunchy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Dragged For His Take On Current State Of Hip-Hop, Fans Believe He Played A Part In Its Regression"Is someone gonna tell Lil Yachty that he contributed to a lot of the wack s*** in hip-hop?" on person said online. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" Turns 17Through his debut, Lupe Fiasco ushered in a new wave of alternative rap unlike ever before.By Demi Phillips
- SongsMonster Florence Prepares For Their "Master System" Album With "Spaceman" SingleThe UK alt hip-hop group's project is due out on February 10th.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBoslen Is Feeling Like A "FALLEN STAR" On New Y2K-Produced SingleY2K came through with production for Boslen's latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDuke Deuce & Dante Smith Are "Running Out Of Love"Duke Deuce steps outside of his comfort zone on his new single.By Hayley Hynes