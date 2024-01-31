Yelawolf, Presley Vaughn, Tony Martinez, & JT Loux Unite For A Touching Track "Wolf Moon"

A tricky aspect of hip-hop is that their respective and various soundscapes are hard to match with others. That sort of goes for other genres as well. But, the standard rap beats that go heavy on the bass, kick drums, and 808s do not really pair well with many subsets and other staple categories of music. However, we rappers go with lighter and more agreeable instrumentals, the possibilities are endless. That is what Yelawolf can do when he wants to, and that is the case on his latest offering.

The longtime Alabama MC loves to blend elements of rock and country and he recently did just that. Yelawolf worked alongside an up-and-comer who goes by Cowboy Killer. Together they provided lyrics upon lyrics on "Day Dreams," a YouTube exclusive. It is currently doing very well on the platform, with over 437,000 views in three weeks. For someone who does not drop too often, that is a win for Yelawolf.

Listen To "Wolf Moon" By Yelawolf, Presley Vaughn, Tony Martinez, & JT Loux

Now, he is bringing a slightly different sound to "Wolf Moon." It is a collaboration with singers Presley Vaughn, Tony Martinez, and JT Loux. The first two appear to be country singers from Nashville, while JT hovers more around the acoustic/alternative side of things. "Wolf Moon" covers two legendary songs from Stevie Nicks and Elton John. The first of the two is "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac," written by Nicks, and the other is "Rocket Man" by Elton. Check out this gorgeous flip above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Wolf Moon," by Yelawolf, Presley Vaughn, Tony Martinez, and JT Loux? Does he Yelawolf deserve more credit for being a creative artist in hip-hop? Is this one of Yelawolf's best tracks in recent memory? Where do you rank him all-time amongst the best lyricists and why?

