Cori Broadus Shares Major Update Post-Stroke, Fans Wish Snoop Dogg's Daughter Well

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus recently had a scary stroke, which shocked and concerned many folks within and beyond the hip-hop world. Fortunately, she quickly received medical attention and, for the past two weeks or so, she is on the path to recovery. Whether it was fellow artists in the rap game, other pop culture figures, or countless social media users, the 24-year-old received a lot of well wishes during this difficult time. What's more is that her most recent update, shared via Instagram on Monday (January 29), is the most promising one we've gotten so far when it comes to her well-being.

"Honey, I’m home! [kissing face emoji] [purple heart emoji]," Cori Broadus captioned a picture of her in bed after returning to her home. "So, today is my first day actually walking. Like, walking walking,” she expressed in another social media post: a video of her taking a walk. “I’m so exhausted but I’m so proud of myself. I’m getting my strength back slowly and surely. I just love showing you guys the process of everything." You can see both updates below.

Cori Broadus Is Back Home

Furthermore, given recent information on her lifelong battle with lupus, we have a little more context to view this through. "I had a severe stroke this am, I started breaking down crying when they told me," Cori Broadus had announced on her Instagram Story. Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this." "I truly appreciate all the love and support fr…" Broadus wrote in a social media update days later. "again I’m human and I go thru s**t like everybody else which is why I’m so open about my life.

"Because I know I feel alone but we are never alone," she continued. "Someone is always going thru damn near the same. still here hoping to be home soon." With all of the rapper's health struggles in mind, we hope that this is the first of many more good days to come. For more news and the latest updates on Cori Broadus and her father Snoop Dogg, stay posted on HNHH.

