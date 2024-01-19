Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Quit Lupus Medication Months Before Stroke, Resurfaced Interview Reveals

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus suffered a "severe stroke" when the 24-year-old shared the news on Instagram. She detailed her emotional reaction to learning of her stroke, explaining that she "started breaking down crying." She also questioned what she could have done to deserve the frightening incident, leaving fans devastated for her.

“Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wondered. Broadus has been open previously about her Lupus diagnosis, which she received at the age of 6. Amid news of her latest health scare, her 2023 interview with PEOPLE has resurfaced, in which she described deciding to take a new approach to treatment.

Broadus Opted For An "All Natural" Approach

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” she said in September. “I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, OK, this is the new program and she's getting used to it.” Broadus also opened up about her treatment becoming overwhelming, as it involved taking several medications daily.

“I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she shared. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.” At the time, she said that she was “better than [she's] ever been" since going "all natural.” What do you think of Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus' recent medical emergency? What about reports that she stopped taking her Lupus medication only months before her stroke? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

