Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Suffers “Severe Stroke,” Cori Broadus Details Emotional Reaction To Health Scare

When nepo babies, or naturally blessed children of the rich and famous come up in conversation, it's all too easy for conversations to take turns filled with envy and greed around their luxurious lifestyles. However, even the wealthiest among us are still human too, and just like anyone else, they fall victim to the ups and downs of life. Most recently, it's been Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, who's been detailing how a serious health scare is impacting her this winter.

Early on Thursday (January 18), the singer's Instagram Story lit up with a heartbreaking announcement. "I had a severe stroke this [morning] 🥺🥺," she wrote over an image taken from a hospital bed. "I started breaking down crying when they told me," Broadus further confessed, making it known that this time hasn't been easy for her mentally or physically.

24-Year-Old Cori Broadus' Health Struggles Continue

In the past, the "Daddy's Girl" hitmaker has been vocal about her healing journey from Lupus, an autoimmune condition in which the body suffers from severe inflammation flare-ups. She's also used her social media platforms to condemn anyone suggesting that her partner is only with her due to her proximity to the Doggfather, making it known that they're together out of love, not his ambition. Snoop has yet to speak on the emotional situation unfolding in his family, though it's not unreasonable for the Broadus' to take some time out of the spotlight as they support CHOC.

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Feeling Emotional Over Latest Setback

"Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?" Cori Broadus publicly vented on her IG Story early on Thursday (January 18) morning. It's unclear how having a severe stroke will impact the young woman's day-to-day moving forward, but we're sending her nothing but good vibes and strength as she fights to move through this season of life with grace. Check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

