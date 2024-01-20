Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Promising Update After Stroke

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus took to social media to reveal that she had suffered a frightening health scare. "I had a severe stroke this [morning]," she announced from her hospital bed. "I started breaking down crying when they told me." The unfortunate news took fans by surprise, though at only 24 years of age, Broadus has dealt with various health issues.

“Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wondered at the time. While it's clear that physical health concerns can take a serious mental toll, Broadus appears to be in better spirits based on her latest health update. She hopped on her Instagram Story yesterday to thank fans for their support, and to share an uplifting message.

Cori Broadus Is "Hoping To Be Home Soon"

"I truly appreciate all the love and support fr gain I'm human and I go thru sh*t just like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life," she began. "Because I know I feel alone but we are never alone," Broadus added, "Someone is always going thru damn near the same. Still [at the hospital] hoping to be home soon." She went on to share photos of some of the sweet gifts she's received from loved ones, as well as a couple of visitors who came to cheer her up.

Broadus was diagnosed with Lupus at the age of six, and has taken a plethora of medications for it nearly her entire life. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, she described switching to an "all natural" approach, stepping away from medication and towards things like herbs, teas, exercise, and more. “I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she explained. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.” What do you think of Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus' recent health scare? What about her latest uplifting message about never being alone? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

