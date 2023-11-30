How Many Kids Does Snoop Dogg Have?

Snoop Dogg dominated the rap game for over 30 years but as much as he's known as a star-studded talent, he's a father to four kids. He emerged as a cool and calm gangster rapper from Long Beach, CA who has since become a ubiquitous force in pop culture. He’s delved into film and television, which includes his reality TV show surrounding his life. On Father Hood, the rapper gave fans insight into his life at home, introducing the masses to his kids. There’s no doubt that he’s a devoted family man, keeping his kids close, even as they grow up. With a life as colorful as his career, Snoop Dogg has fathered a sizable brood – four kids, three of whom -- Corde, Cordell, and Cori -- he shares with his wife Shanté.

Corde Broadus (29)

(Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Corde Broadus, born on August 21st, 1994, is Snoop Dogg's eldest son with Shanté Broadus. He’s embraced his father’s musical genes, releasing music under the moniker Kalvin Love. However, he’s also the first of Snoop Dogg’s children to make the rap OG into a grandfather. Corde has three children, his two sons, Zion, and Leo, and a daughter Elleven Love.

Cordell Broadus (26)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cordell Broadus, born February 21st, 1997, is Snoop Dogg’s second child with Shanté. He’s made strides in sports, entertainment, and business. Cordell first made headlines in his youth for his prowess on the football field. He later committed to playing for UCLA before stepping back to explore other avenues. Afterward, he began getting his feet wet in film, including an appearance in Mac & Dev Go To High School. Furthermore, he launched a record label and began releasing music. Cordell released his first single, “Bron And Bronny” through his record label, Real Queen Sound. However, it seems he’s leaning deeper into the film world these days with the launch of his production company Film School Productions.

Julian Corrie Broadus (25)

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg welcomed his son, Julian Corrie Broadus, on January 21, 1998, who he shares with Laurie Helmond. Unlike Snoop’s three other children, Julian remains rather low-key in the public eye. However, he came out to support his father at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2018. Julian is deep in tech space as the executive director of Voxel X Network, which focuses on the gaming and NFT sectors.

Cori Broadus (24)

(Photo by Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images)

Cori Broadus, born June 22, 1999, is Snoop Dogg’s only daughter. Naturally, she’s taken a liking to the music space as well, showcasing her soulful voice and musical talent under the moniker “Choc.” Additionally, she’s explored the entrepreneurial world with her company Choc Factory which she co-owns with her boyfriend Wayne Duece. Choc Factory produces beauty products such as lip gloss and body oils.

She’s also been an advocate for lupus after being diagnosed with the auto-immune disorder when she was 6 years old. Furthermore, this led to “The Broadus Collection,” a series of scarves and headwraps that Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shanté, made which was inspired by Cori. In September, she told PEOPLE that she’s doing much better. “I've been good, better than I've ever been,” she said, revealing that she’s taken on a holistic approach. "I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. [I was] taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas."

