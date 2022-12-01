No bag goes untouched for Snoop Dogg, especially around the holidays. Kim Kardashian recently launched the SKIMS holiday campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and his family. Along with Snoop, his wife, kids, and grandchildren appear in the campaign. It’s a particularly special moment since it’s the first time that three generations of the Broadus family joined forces for a campaign.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

Donna Trope, SKIMS

Snoop stars in the campaign along with his wife Shantee Broadus, his three children (Cordell, Cori, and Corde), his son-in-law (Wayne Deuce), and his five grandkids (Zion, Sky, Elleven, Lunda and Journey.)

The campaign launched days after Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori, announced that she was engaged to Wayne Deuce. Snoop was certainly ecstatic, celebrating the news on social media and welcoming Deuce to the family.

Over the years, Snoop’s never shied away from giving the world insight into his family life. For one thing, Snoop and his wife have been together for 25 years. Previously, they spotlighted their family on Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood.

What’s interesting about the campaign, though, is that Snoop hasn’t always had the kindest words for Kim Kardashian, the owner of SKIMS. Snoop once suggested that the Kardashians had a detrimental effect on Kanye West’s mental health. In 2018, he shared a post that compared Jay-Z and Ye’s relationships.

“The evolution of Jay-Z and Kanye will show you how influential your wife can be to your life,” the post read.

Despite the shade, Kim’s clearly still a big fan of Snoop. Aside from the campaign, she also dressed up her son, Saint West, as the West Coast legend for Halloween.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s SKIMS campaign below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.