Shante Broadus
- RelationshipsHow Many Kids Does Snoop Dogg Have?Get to know Snoop Dogg's four kids. By Axl Banks
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg & His Wife Get Matching Crown Rings To Flex Their MarriageTha Doggfather's been many things across his career, but right now in his life, he's prouder than ever to be a family man.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante BroadusA day after his 50th birthday, Snoop Dogg takes a moment to acknowledge his 30-year relationship with his wife, Shante Broadus.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSnoop Dogg & His Wife Shante Broadus Celebrate 24 Years Of MarriageThe rap icon and the CEO celebrated 24 years of marriage together. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Appoints Wife Shante Broadus As His New ManagerThe appointment comes ahead of the release of her first book "Paid the Cost to be the Boss Lady." By Madusa S.
- GossipCelina Powell Comes For Snoop Dogg's Wife Over Side Chick RumorsCelina Powell disrespects Snoop Dogg's wife after alleging that the rapper filmed a sex tape with her.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg's Wife Riles Up Fans With Cryptic IG StorySome fans couldn't help but come up with some theories.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg Celebrates 22 Years Of MarriageSnoop Dogg shared some of his favorite pictures with his wife, Shante Broadus, celebrating their 22-year wedding anniversary.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTrouble Highlights "#ThugLuv" Couples Including Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, & Jay-ZTrouble paid tribute to #ThugLuv couples that have weathered all sorts of storms including Snoop Dogg and Shante, Gucci Mane and Keyshia, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg's Wife Makes Fun Of Herself After Alleged Celina Powell Sex TapeSnoop Dogg's wife says that she probably isn't the right person to ask relationship advice from.By Alex Zidel
- GramSnoop Dogg & His Wife Had An Outstanding Glo-Up In 21-Year Before & After PhotosSnoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have been together forever.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg & His Wife Tell A Real Life Love Story With This PhotoSnoop Dogg and Shante Broadus are marriage goals.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSnoop Dogg Questions Kim Kardashian's Influence On Kanye WestUncle Snoop is back at it again.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSnoop Dogg Celebrates 21st Anniversary With His Wife Shante BroadusSnoop and Shante still going strong.By Matt F
- Original ContentHip Hop's Best CouplesA collection of hip hop's greatest love stories.By Danny Schwartz