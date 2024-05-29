Snoop Dogg’s Wife, Shante Broadus, Is Opening A Strip Club In LA

Snoop Dogg never misses an opportunity to expand his empire with new non-music endeavors, and evidently, neither does his wife Shante Broadus. Earlier this week, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that his other half is opening a new strip club in downtown LA, The Players Club. Reportedly, she'll be hosting a private grand opening event tonight, which will be packed with several of their celebrity peers.

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, they'll be joined by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Cedric The Entertainer, Too $hort, Big Boy, and more. Reportedly, DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby will DJ the event. Snoop's announcement arrived alongside some NSFW footage of the dancers' auditions, giving clubgoers an idea of what they can expect.

Shante Broadus To Host The Players Club Grand Opening

“I am thrilled to introduce The Players Club to Los Angeles,” Broadus says of her latest venture. “This club is more than just a venue; it’s a celebration of empowerment, beauty, and entrepreneurship, providing a space where everyone can feel like a boss.” According to a press release, The Players Club is the “newest and most exclusive" source of adult entertainment in the area, and is also "poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene." Fans in his comments section are praising Broadus for her creativity and commitment to making a splash.

Broadus isn't the only one getting creative when it comes to raking in cash, however. Earlier this month, Snoop teamed up with DJ Skee to auction off various pieces of memorabilia. Chains, scripts, clothes, and more were a part of the auction. An authenticated roach preserved in resin is even being auctioned off, and the current highest bid is nearly $2K. What do you think of Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus, opening up a new strip club in LA? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

