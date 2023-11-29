Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus Relationship Timeline

Iconic West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg and the founder of Boss Lady Entertainment, Shante Broadus, have long been a powerhouse couple. Together, they have captured the public’s attention with their enduring love story that stood the test of time. Their relationship, which has spanned over two decades, is a testament to the resilience and strength of their bond. Moreover, they have navigated the complexities of fame, fortune, and the ever-watchful eyes of the public together. They have also become amazing parents and grandparents throughout their love story. Let’s look at the timeline and highlights of their love life.

Early Years: The Genesis Of Love

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and Shante Taylor, now Shante Broadus, first crossed paths during their high school years at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, in California. Little did they know that their initial connection would blossom into a love story for the ages. In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, Shante revealed she was a fan of Snoop long before his musical breakthrough. “I was there with him when he started all this. Even before he came out (as a musician), our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions.” With the couple’s journey starting long before the age of social media and paparazzi, the two have cultivated a genuine and private connection.

1997: Snoop Dogg Says “I Do”

In June 1997, Snoop Dogg and Shante officially tied the knot at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in California. This marked the beginning of their journey as a married couple. Like any long-term relationship, Snoop Dogg and Shante faced their fair share of challenges. Unsurprisingly, Snoop’s rise to fame brought opportunities and hardships, including legal troubles that could strain any marriage. However, the couple weathered these storms together. Despite the tumultuous nature of the entertainment industry and the challenges that come with it, the couple remained committed to each other and their growing family.

2004: Separation & Tentative Divorce

In May 2004, Snoop Dogg filed for divorce from Shante, marking a period of uncertainty for the couple. He attributed the divorce to irreconcilability. In an interview with People in 2007, Snoop stated that the fame had gotten to his head. “I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable.” They soon reconciled and rekindled the flames of their love.

2008: Vow Renewals

The couple decided to renew their vows on January 12, 2008. This public display became a symbol of their commitment to each other. Moreover, it demonstrated that love could prevail even in the face of adversity. Their marriage has lasted over 26 years and is still waxing strong.

Family First: The Broadus Clan Grows

Throughout the years, Snoop Dogg and Shante have prioritized their family and become parents to three children: Corde (born 1994), Cordell (born 1997), and Cori (born 1999). Snoop has another son, Julian Corrie Broadus (born 1998), with his mother, Laurie Hammond. The couple has dedicated themselves to creating a stable and nurturing home environment for their children. Their heartwarming and hilarious family dynamic was highlighted in the reality show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood.

2019: Snoop Dogg Is Caught In A Cheating Scandal

The most recent bump in the couple’s relationship came in 2019. A cheating scandal featuring YouTube personality Celina Powell claimed that Snoop had cheated on his wife with her. Furthermore, her allegations were backed by rapper Takeshi 6ix9ine, who shared an Instagram post with alleged proof of the scandal. However, using his show Clout Chasers, Snoop exposed Celine for her plot to create scandals with famous people. He and Shante quickly moved past this obstacle as well.

Present Day: A Lasting Legacy

As of the most recent updates, Snoop Dogg and Shante stand firm. Evidently, they are one of the most enduring couples in the entertainment industry. Shante recently posted pictures of the family on Instagram as they celebrated her 52nd birthday. Their love story has become a source of inspiration for fans and a reminder that, amidst the glitz and glamor, genuine connections and commitment are the cornerstones of a lasting relationship.

