Snoop Dogg & His Wife Get Matching Crown Rings To Flex Their Marriage

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have been together for over 30 years, and it's been a loving and wholly enriching experience for both. Moreover, they always find big ways to celebrate each other through, and it's even better if they get to celebrate together. For example, the rapper's wife recently turned 52 years old in late October, and she had a great time with many loved ones at a lavish party. She took to Instagram to post some recollections of these moments, putting up many amazing pictures of the occasion. In one image in particular, the hip-hop power couple flexed identical crown rings, a symbol of their strength together.

"It’s My Party And I’ll Smile If I Want To," Shante Broadus captioned the first of two IG posts of her birthday. "Grateful For Another Year Surrounded By Loved Ones And Good Vibes." "The Birthday Cake Was As Sweet As Me," she expressed in the second post's caption, which showcases her and Snoop Dogg's rings. However, they aren't only bonded by wedlock, but also in a business sense. Back in 2021, Tha Doggfather made Shante his manager right before she released her book, which was a great full-circle moment for the two.

Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus Celebrate Her Birthday: See Pictures

What's more is that this wasn't the only birthday that the couple celebrated. Snoop Dogg himself also turned 52 on October 20, and he had a great time with friends, as well. For example, John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell brought him onstage for the latter's benefit show in Los Angeles on the 21st, and they really enjoyed connecting with the crowd. Meanwhile, the West Coast legend reflected to PEOPLE what was on his mind around his special day.

"You gotta treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself," he expressed. "Like fine wine, I’m aging better with time. But we really only got a short time here, so making the most of life and trying to be the best version of me every day. [That's] by surrounding myself with good people, positive energy, and love." For more news and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, log back into HNHH.

