Snoop Dogg & His Wife Get Matching Crown Rings To Flex Their Marriage

Tha Doggfather’s been many things across his career, but right now in his life, he’s prouder than ever to be a family man.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Snoop Dogg & His Wife Get Matching Crown Rings To Flex Their Marriage

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have been together for over 30 years, and it's been a loving and wholly enriching experience for both. Moreover, they always find big ways to celebrate each other through, and it's even better if they get to celebrate together. For example, the rapper's wife recently turned 52 years old in late October, and she had a great time with many loved ones at a lavish party. She took to Instagram to post some recollections of these moments, putting up many amazing pictures of the occasion. In one image in particular, the hip-hop power couple flexed identical crown rings, a symbol of their strength together.

"It’s My Party And I’ll Smile If I Want To," Shante Broadus captioned the first of two IG posts of her birthday. "Grateful For Another Year Surrounded By Loved Ones And Good Vibes." "The Birthday Cake Was As Sweet As Me," she expressed in the second post's caption, which showcases her and Snoop Dogg's rings. However, they aren't only bonded by wedlock, but also in a business sense. Back in 2021, Tha Doggfather made Shante his manager right before she released her book, which was a great full-circle moment for the two.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Shares Wise Words For Latto: “You Got To Be A Smarter Businesswoman”

Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus Celebrate Her Birthday: See Pictures

What's more is that this wasn't the only birthday that the couple celebrated. Snoop Dogg himself also turned 52 on October 20, and he had a great time with friends, as well. For example, John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell brought him onstage for the latter's benefit show in Los Angeles on the 21st, and they really enjoyed connecting with the crowd. Meanwhile, the West Coast legend reflected to PEOPLE what was on his mind around his special day.

"You gotta treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself," he expressed. "Like fine wine, I’m aging better with time. But we really only got a short time here, so making the most of life and trying to be the best version of me every day. [That's] by surrounding myself with good people, positive energy, and love." For more news and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reveals How He Gets Weed Everywhere He Goes

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.