Snoop Dogg Reveals How He Gets Weed Everywhere He Goes

Snoop Dogg is well-connected, to say the least.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Snoop Dogg revealed how he's able to get weed nearly anywhere he travels. Apparently, he's well-connected, to say the least. Snoop shared that he has friends in almost every country in the world, assuring that he and his associates can get what they need wherever they go. “Well, last time I checked I was the plug to your plug,” he explained. “I’m the connect."

"It’s good to have friends that have friends that are international and global and able to get you medicated and dedicated no matter where you at,” he also added. The conversation was sparked when Kimmel asked Snoop how he was able to help Mike Epps get his fix in Iceland. During his own recent appearance on the show, the actor shared while in a pinch overseas, he knew one person that could certainly help him out. "I was up there, and I needed some weed for the northern lights, and I called Snoop," Epps recalled. "I said, 'Snoop, man, you know anybody up here?' He said, 'You know I do, cuz.' He had a guy in Iceland. He sent me to the dude's house, and it was in the ghetto," he also added, "They got a hood."

Snoop Dogg Is Well-Connected

"And it was a little chunky white guy," Epps also said of the plug Snoop referred him to. "He looked like Bam Bam from Flinstones, he had a ponytail on his head and a couple teeth missing. He was like, 'Yeah, Snoop Dogg sent you?' I was like, 'Yeah!'… I called Snoop, [and] I said, 'Man, the eagle has landed.'"

During his appearance, Snoop also promoted he and E-40's new cookbook, Goon with the Spoon. The book will feature over 65 stoner-friendly recipes for fans to make and enjoy, and drops next month. What do you think of how Snoop Dogg gets weed in foreign countries? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

