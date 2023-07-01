Snoop Dogg And E-40 Announce New Cookbook For November 2023

Snoop Dogg and E-40 recently announced that they’ll be teaming up to release a new cookbook. The cookbook, dubbed “Goon with the Spoon,” will become available to fans on November 14, 2023. It will feature some of the rappers’ favorite recipes to both cook and enjoy.

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” Snoop Dogg begins the cookbook, “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level sh*t. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg And E-40 Team Up For “Goon with the Spoon”

“Goon with the Spoon” won’t be Snoop’s first venture in the culinary arts. In 2018, he released From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen,” he similarly started the cookbook, “I’m taking’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of favorite recipes, ya dig?” He also recently worked alongside Jack In The Box to bring fans his own custom “Munchie Meal.” The meal features various stoner-friendly snacks, including a taco, curly fries, a brownie, and a loaded spicy chicken sandwich. Fans looking to get a taste of Snoop Dogg’s favorite treats should get in while they still can, as the meal will only be available until August 6.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg set off on his “High School Reunion” tour alongside Wiz Khalifa. The tour also features Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama. They kicked things off with a stop in Vancouver before heading to the U.S. The group will make over 30 stops across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping things up at the end of August in Irvine, CA. The tour features notable dates in Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, Sacramento, and many more. Snoop’s setlist even includes covers of 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Eazy-E.

