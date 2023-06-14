Snoop Dogg has unveiled his latest collaboration. This time around, it’s with Jack In The Box, a fast-food chain. It has been aptly dubbed the “Munchie Meal.” The rapper and the food chain announced the meal on Monday in a comical video shared on Instagram. Snoop Dogg and the company’s mascot, Jack Box, are seen entering the restaurant chain’s offices wearing matching dark blue velour suits and carrying briefcases. As Snoop Dogg’s 1993 hit single, “Who Am I? What’s My Name” plays in the background, Jack Box opens his briefcase to reveal the contents of the “Munchie Meal.”

The meal includes a Spicy Sauced & Loaded Chicken Sando, a taco, Seasoned Curly Fries, and a large fountain drink. Snoop Dogg adds the final touch to the meal by introducing the Baked Brownie. The “Munchie Meal” is available until August 6. However, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the brownie is infused with cannabis, given Snoop Dogg’s association with the drug. Some fans asked in the comments section if the brownie contained any special ingredients. They jokingly speculated that it might have a “lil something” in it.

Snoop Reflects On Success In His New Book

The “Munchie Meal” is not all Snoop Dogg has been promoting. The rapper has been in a reflective mood recently. In a snippet of his new Audible audio book, titled From Tha Streets to the Suites, he looked back at how it felt to lose a Grammy. Snoop shared a story about how Queen Latifah comforted him when his hit song “Gin and Juice” didn’t win a Grammy. Despite feeling disappointed, Queen Latifah expressed her love for the song and told Snoop Dogg that it was her favorite. This praise from the Queen helped him quickly overcome his disappointment and move on.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, his long-time collaborator, have also been cooking some things up for the fans. The pair have been teasing their highly anticipated new album, Missionary. Snoop Dogg recently shared a photo on Instagram of Dr. Dre working on new music. This, of course, hinted that fans will soon be treated to new tracks from the West Coast legends. While an exact release date is still unknown, Snoop Dogg assured fans in the caption that the new music is coming soon. What do you think of the “Munchie Meal”? Will you try it? Let us know in the comments!