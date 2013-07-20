cookbook
- MusicBenny Blanco Recalls SZA Eating An Entire Tray Of His Banana Pudding: "We Wound Up Cooking More Than Making Music"Benny Blanco says SZA is a huge fan of his cooking.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- MusicQuavo Drops Free Cookbook Full Of "Family Recipes" For ThanksgivingQuavo hosted a "Huncho Farms" event in Atlanta in honor of Thanksgiving.ByCole Blake669 Views
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg And E-40 Announce New Cookbook For November 2023Snoop Dogg and E-40 have teamed up for "Goon with the Spoon."ByCaroline Fisher840 Views
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen & Fellow Cookbook Author Alison Roman Squash BeefCookbook authors Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen make amends.ByRose Lilah1159 Views
- FoodChrissy Teigen Defends Her Cookbook Pursuits: "I Wanted Something John Didn’t Buy"Chrissy Teigen responded to fellow cookbook author Alison Roman's digs at her "content farm," by refusing to apologize for pursuing her own dreams.ByLynn S.2.1K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Releases New Cookbook For Holidays “From Crook To Cook”Snoop Dogg shares 50 of his own recipes for the Holidays.ByKevin Goddard1.9K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Is Releasing A CookbookIt's about time.ByMilca P.1032 Views
- FoodChrissy Teigen Previews Recipes From Upcoming CookbookTeigen wants to infiltrate your kitchen. ByDavid Saric875 Views
- MusicAction Bronson Reveals "F*ck That's Delicious" Cookbook Release DateAction Bronson is coming through with the definitive cookbook.ByMitch Findlay130 Views
- InterviewsProdigy Talks Biggest Misconceptions About Prison & His First Meal Upon Getting OutIn part 2 of our interview series, Prodigy explains the unexpected trappings of jail, misconceptions about C.O.'s, and going straight for Korean BBQ after three years in prison. ByAngus Walker131 Views
- FoodProdigy's Top 3 Worst Prison Food ExperiencesProdigy of Mobb Deep shares his jail food nightmare stories.ByDanny Schwartz113 Views
- FoodMobb Deep's Prodigy To Release Jail-Inspired Cookbook Next Week"Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook" arrives October 11th.ByDanny Schwartz4.3K Views
- LifeAction Bronson Is Working On A Cookbook“Fuck, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well" will combine stories, recipes and art.Byhnhh3.2K Views
- Interviews2 Chainz Explains His Healthy Lifestyle & How He Feels About Ludacris Still Profiting From Him2 Chainz appears on The Breakfast Club for an in-depth interview about his cookbook & healthy lifestyle, Ludacris and leaving the DTP label, and the attempted robbery in San Francisco.ByRose Lilah53.4K Views
- Interviews2 Chainz' Sophomore Album Will Include A CookbookTity Boi continues to do things differently. Byhnhh41.4K Views