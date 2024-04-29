Benny Blanco Recalls SZA Eating An Entire Tray Of His Banana Pudding: "We Wound Up Cooking More Than Making Music"

Benny Blanco joked that SZA ate an entire tray of his banana pudding while the two were working on music together at his house. Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Sporkful podcast to promote his new cookbook, Blanco explained how SZA has become a huge fan of his cooking. Blanco worked with SZA on “Nobody Gets Me” and “Special” off of her 2022 album SOS.

“We were at my house, and she went down to get a drink and she saw something in the fridge,” Blanco recalled. “She had one bite. It was in a big like sheet tray. And then by the end of the day, there was no more banana pudding left. She would just, like, sneak down for bites. And then every time she came to the studio, she needed a banana pudding. Then it was like, ‘Oh, wait, what else do you make?’ Then it was like, lasagna … We wound up cooking more than making music, you know?”

Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Attend Lakers Game

Los Angeles, CA - January 03: Actress Selena Gomez, left, and actor Benny Blanco during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“There was a time when SZA said, ‘I’m not coming over unless you have spicy rigatoni cooked for me,'” Blanco said. “And she was, like, halfway joking, but halfway serious. ‘Cause I’ll bark demands at her. I’ll be like, ‘We need to get this vocal done.’ And she’s like, ‘We need to eat the spicy rigatoni!'” SZA's SOS went on to spend ten non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. Check out Blanco's comments on working with her below.

Benny Blanco Reflects On Working With SZA

Blanco's cookbook, Open Wide, will be hitting shelves on April 30. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny Blanco on HotNewHipHop.

