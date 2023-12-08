Selena Gomez Officially Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez didn't let her most recent dating rumors stay just rumors for long. After a high-profile celebrity gossip account reported that she and singer-songwriter Benny Blanco had secretly been dating since earlier this year, the rumors took off online. A post collecting some of the hints and speculation floating around made its way to Instagram. Eventually Selena herself caught wind of them. She left a comment on the post that simply read "Facts," which unsurprisingly sent fan speculation into absolute overdrive.

Many Selena Gomez fans weren't exactly happy with the prospect of her dating Blanco and they weren't shy about expressing it. But that led to Selena herself responding to numerous comments. In the process, she not only confirmed the legitimacy of the rumors but also stood up for her newly revealed man. She described Benny as “my absolute everything,” and “the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” while also claiming that he is “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” Check out the post where she left the comments below.

Selena Gomez Stands Up For Benny Blanco

Earlier this year Selena Gomez returned with her new song "Single Soon." The track caught on quickly spending months on the Hot 100. The song has racked up 118 million streams on Spotify as fans unpacked the lyrical details about moving on from a relationship. Many thought that the song was directly referencing Selena's high-profile relationship with The Weeknd, that turned out to be untrue. She quickly took to Instagram to shut down the rumors personally. Fans have also been bustling with speculation over a new album from Gomez. Reports from earlier this year compared her upcoming project to Rihanna's classic Good Girl Gone Bad.

Selena found herself at the center of an admittedly hilarious controversy at this years VMAs. She was on camera when Chris Brown's name was being read off as a nominee for one of the night's awards. She made a disgruntled looking face as a result. That immediately went viral and prompted responses from Brown and some of his various defenders online. What do you think of Selena Gomez confirming her relationship with Benny Blanco? Let us know in the comment section below.

