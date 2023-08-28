Selena Gomez Clarifies If New Song Is About The Weeknd

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez released her highly anticipated new song “Single Soon.” The benny blanco and Cashmere Cat produced song is all about is about how Gomez is about to become “single soon,” once she breaks up with her boyfriend. “Should I do it on the phone?, Should I leave a little note, In the pocket of his coat? Yeah Maybe I’ll just disappear, I don’t wanna see a tear, And the weekend’s almost here,” she sings in the opening verse. It’s that last lyric that really got fans’ attention though. Speculation erupted immediately as to whether or not the song was addressing Gomez’s public relationship with The Weeknd in 2017.

Now, Selena Gomez is clarifying things. In an Instagram post made by hollywoodlife they spread the speculation that the song could be about The Weeknd. Gomez herself took to the comment section to try and shut the speculation down. “Couldn’t be more false,” her comment read refusing to mince words. Fans in the comment section expressed relief that Gomez took the chance to clarify things and chastised those spreading unfounded rumors in the first place. “pov: you came for Selena’s comment,” read another comment about fans explicitly coming to the post to support Gomez.

Selena Gomez Says “Single Soon” Isn’t About The Weeknd

This isn’t the only time that Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd has been brought up recently. Earlier this year the R&B star’s HBO show The Idol turned heads for pretty much its entire season-long run. During that rush of attention. Selena mentioned publicly that she believed the main character was based on her own life.

Earlier this year Selena Gomez had a brush with Beyonce’s security while trying to attend the fellow singer’s concert. A fan video of the confrontation hit social media and went viral as fans tried to explain security overlooking Gomez’s celebrity status. What do you think of Selena Gomez clarifying that her new song about being single has nothing to do with The Weeknd? Let us know in the comment section below.

