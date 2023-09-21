Shannon Sharpe Ditched By Paparazzi For Selena Gomez

Shannon Sharpe is one of the biggest names in sports punditry these days. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. He is incredibly entertaining and he is always dropping gems. Moreover, he just got a new gig with First Take which is going very well for him. At this point, the fans just love watching him on TV, and that is not going to stop, anytime soon. While he was a tremendous player in the NFL, his status on television has turned him into a much bigger celebrity than he was before.

Consequently, sometimes, the paparazzi will turn up so they can have a chat with him. That happened in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as he had dinner at Giorgio Baldi. According to TMZ, the photographers came out to greet Sharpe, who was ready to have a conversation. Eventually, Selena Gomez came into the frame, and the photographer had to ditch his conversation so that he could get a shot at the singer/actress.

Shannon Sharpe Out In L.A.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

At the time, Sharpe was talking about the FIBA World Cup. Although he was interrupted, he didn't seem to mind and even understood why he had to be interrupted. Eventually, the conversation persisted and he was able to get his thoughts out. Needless to say, Sharpe was being a good sport about the whole thing, and even learned just how wild the whole paparazzi experience can be.

Los Angeles is a place that is filled with celebrities, and the paparazzi are always lurking. If you're famous and live out there, you must always keep your head on a swivel. However, sometimes it is good to surround yourself with people who are a bit more famous. We are not authorized to share the video of what happened, although we encourage you to see it at the Via link, down below.

