Shannon Sharpe Reveals What The Jets Should Do Following Aaron Rodgers Injury

By now, everyone is aware of what happened to Aaron Rodgers last night. He was playing in his first game as a New York Jet, however, he got injured on the fourth snap of the game. Overall, it was a horrible injury that appears to be some sort of Achilles issue. This is the worst thing that could have happened to Rodgers and the Jets. At this point, some believe the quarterback will have to call it quits. He wanted to retire already but was convinced to come back. Now with a torn Achilles, he may just hang up the cleats.

Today, all of the sports talk shows have been giving their two cents on what took place. Of course, many fans tuned into First Take today for this reason. Fans want to know what Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith think about all of this. After all, this is why they brought Shannon Sharpe to ESPN. He is there to provide analysis on these types of breaking news pieces. Below, he explained to Stephen A. exactly what he would do if he worked for the Jets.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Roasted For Subpar Electric Slide

Shannon Sharpe Reacts

Essentially, he believes they need to call Tom Brady immediately. Zach Wilson is not the QB that can get things done for you. Instead, they need someone who has the experience to make things happen and make things happen quickly. Even though Brady is retired, it seems like he is still a much better option than the current Jets backup. Last season, the Jets could have made the playoffs, but Wilson ultimately hampered them quite a bit.

Stephen A. Smith Weighs In

As for Stephen A. Smith, he believes the Jets are cooked this season. Sure, they may make the playoffs, but he is confident their Super Bowl hopes are out the window. It is a sad reality, and many are mourning this team right now. Give us your thoughts on what the Jets should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Accidentally Calls Stephen A. Smith “Skip” On “First Take”: Watch

[Via]