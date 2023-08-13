SZA’s Nearly Naked Robot Lap Dance From “Snooze” Music Video BTS Is Seriously Hot

Earlier this summer, rumours began circulating about a potential romance between SZA and Travis Scott. The pair have made plenty of music magic in the past, most recently connecting on “TELEKINESIS” and in the “K-POP” music video ahead of the Houston native’s UTOPIA album. Neither artist officially confirmed a fling unfolding between them. Earlier this weekend, Scott was spotted in Ibiza with Tianna Lynnm and other friends. This leads us to believe he’s still living the single life.

Since that news began circulating, fans have noticed that SZA has turned up the heat significantly on her Instagram page. On Saturday (August 12) afternoon, she shared a clip of behind-the-scenes footage from the “Snooze” music video with a seemingly unreleased song layered over it. In the video, the Ctrl songbird channels her inner stripper and shows off her best seductive dance moves in little more than a thong. “Whew sex appeal on 1000 😮‍💨😍😍😍,” fellow recording artist Flo Milli gassed her up in the comments.

Read More: Travis Scott & Model Tianna Lynnm Vacation In Ibiza With Friends Amid SZA Dating Rumours

Travis Scott Visits Ibiza with a Model While SZA Shakes Her Booty for a Robot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

“The song, the a**! This a lot to take in at once but thank you 😍,” City Girl JT wrote. SZA’s first post practically broke the internet (and many jaws), but she wasn’t done there. “Sharing ideas cause therapy. (More snooze bts),” the TDE creative captioned another brief video, which finds her getting up close and personal with an unrecognizable man as the cameras flash away.

A release date for the “Snooze” video hasn’t been confirmed at this time, but in the comments some are speculating we could received a deluxe cut of SOS in the future. To provide us with some comedic relief after flaunting her famous BBL, SZA ended her posting spree with a mirror selfie that had some followers mistaking her for Steve Harvey.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Sparks Outrage After Fat-Shaming SZA In Unhinged Rant

More “Snooze” BTS Content

Keep scrolling to see more of what went down behind the scenes on the set of her “Snooze” music video, followed by SZA’s silly moustache selfie. Are you looking forward to watching the full visual when it drops? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

[Via]