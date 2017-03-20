robot
- TechSZA's Nearly Naked Robot Lap Dance From "Snooze" Music Video BTS Is Seriously HotAside from all the spicy snaps and snippets she's been sharing lately, SZA also gave us some comedic relief when showing off her moustache.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJay-Z Invests In Robot Pizza Start-Up CompanyJay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners invest into robot-pizza start-up Stellar Pizza. By Aron A.
- Tech7-Year-Old Boy's Finger Broken By Chess-Playing Robot During Moscow Tournament: WatchAfter the young boy's finger was put in a cast, he went on to continue playing in the Moscow Chess Open.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureElon Musk Announces New Tesla Robot Capable Of Human LaborElon Musk described the Tesla Bot as capable of doing boring and dangerous human work.By Joe Abrams
- SportsBasketball Robot Steals The Show At The Tokyo OlympicsThis robot can hit shots from anywhere on the court.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Brings Robot Version Of Himself To Ben Askren Weigh-InJake Paul is getting off to a headstart with the antics.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTeyana Taylor Links With Robot Pop Star Miquela For Aptly-Titled "Machine"Teyana Taylor collaborated with computer-generated music phenomenon, Miquela, formerly known as Lil Miquela, for their new single, "Machine."By Lynn S.
- TVLil Wayne Revealed As "The Robot" On New Season Of "Masked Singer"Did he have you fooled?By Milca P.
- RandomWhitney Cummings Shows Joe Rogan Ultra-Realistic, Terrifying Sex Doll Of HerselfThe "robot sex doll" can have a full-on conversation with you.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRobot Basketball Player Freaks Out Fans With Steph Curry RangeIt's a scary world we live in.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Has Resigned Herself To "DeepFake" Porn"The internet is a vast wormhole of darkness."By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyToronto Set To Get Their First Sex Doll Brothel With Highly Detailed FembotsTrip to Toronto anyone?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Next Gen" Is Netflix's Next Big Family FilmRobot love. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechScientists At MIT Create A "Psycopath" AI By Feeding It Graphic ImagesNothing could possibly happen with a murderous AI, right?By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Juxtaposes Mark Zuckerberg With A Certain Star Trek CharacterLeave Data alone!By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentWill Smith Fails Miserably At Online DatingHis one-on-one encounter with Sophia the Robot did not go as planned.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Teenager Built An AI Bot That Raps Using Kanye West LyricsWelcome to the future.By hnhh