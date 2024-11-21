Azealia Banks Expresses Pity Over Kim Kardashian's Intimate Photoshoot With A Tesla Robot

This was weird enough to begin with, but why did Azealia have to get sad over it, too?

Azealia Banks often rants without end on social media platforms, but sometimes her reactions and responses can be shockingly simple and short. For example, she recently commented on Kim Kardashian's recent bizarre and viral photoshoot, in which she posted up with a Tesla robot in a car and even held its hand in one snapshots. "I don't know what's going on. It seems really sad :(," the rapper quote-tweeted some of these new pictures, which are definitely odd. We don't know why it seems to sad to her, but maybe romanticizing an intimate bond with a hunk of machinery is just a little too dystopian for her to think otherwise.

Of course, this is just one more social media narrative that Kim Kardashian has to deal with, and Azealia Banks is definitely not the only one who's commenting on it. Still, it's much better to deal with that than with other examples that are actually more abhorrent, such as those involving ex husband Kanye West. An alleged former employee claimed that he often went on antisemitic rants about Kim and how Jewish people took control of her and her family.

As for Azealia Banks, Kim Kardashian got it easy this time around, a fate that other people online were not lucky enough to receive when it comes to her rants. "This n***a diddy is REALLY trying to get out on bail .. now that kamala has lost im f***ing scared that might actually happen," she theorized recently on Twitter. "Lol the lawyer said he got NEW EVIDENCE that the prosecutors case is thin…. mad vague and ominous. No the birthday at central bookings jail birthday breakfast menu had me CRYINGGG."

But maybe Azealia Banks' words will not affect Kim Kardashian or make her explain this Tesla robot photo shoot. After all, she often causes a lot of discussion around the simplest declaration, so she doesn't have to elaborate to keep a conversation going. Maybe it's all a bunch of casual, irrelevant reactions to a casual, irrelevant social media photo dump. But where's the fun in that? We think there's something more consequential on the way...